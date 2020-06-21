Joyce E. Pringle
Joyce E. Pringle August 15, 1939 June 18, 2020 Joyce E. Pringle, 80, of Pleasant Gap, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Pleasant Gap on August 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Anna (Fry) Knepp. On August 14, 1965, she married her beloved husband, Joseph A. Pringle, who preceded her in death on February 5, 2012, after sharing over 46 years of marriage together. Joyce was a 1959 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She dedicated her life to raising her family and taking care of her home. She is survived by her two sons, David Pringle (Lauren), of Pleasant Gap, and Jim Pringle (Heather), of Bellefonte, and her three granddaughters, Emmalin, Adalie, and Tessa. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Knepp, and sister, Dolores Dershem (Knepp). Joyce was a nurse's aide at Centre Crest and later ran an in-home daycare. After retiring, Joyce loved indulging and spending time with her beautiful granddaughters. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards, eating peanut butter hot fudge sundaes, bingo, and relaxing on her porch. She was a life-long member of Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 5-6 pm, at Joyce's home, 300 S. Main Street, Pleasant Gap. Funeral services will immediately follow at the home at 6pm with Pastor Crystal Baumgardner officiating. Joyce will be laid to rest with her beloved husband and parents at the Zion Union Cemetery in Walker Township. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, 179 S Main St, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823, or to the Pleasant Gap Fire Co, 475 Robinson Ln, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

