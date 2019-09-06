Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce W. Brown. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce W. Brown June 29, 1953 ~ September 3, 2019 Joyce W. Brown, 66, of Spring Mills, passed suddenly from this life on September 3, 2019 at her home. Born in Lock Haven on June 29, 1953, Joyce was a daughter of the late Stuart F. and Mildred R. "Crader" Wingard. She was a 1971 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. Joyce's cousin introduced her to a young man from Bellefonte, Robert J. Brown, Sr., and the rest, as they say is history. Joyce and Bob were married on April 21, 1973. Bob survives at their home. In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by two sons, Robert J. Brown, Jr. (Allison), and James R. Brown both of Spring Mills, and two granddaughters, Alyssa M. and Samantha R. Brown. Joyce was employed at the former Gettig Pharmaceuticals in Spring Mills. Joyce was very involved doing Civil War reenacting with Bob in the Hampton's Battery F Light Artillery Unit which he founded in 1994. She loved history and was always excited when she or her son, Jimmy found a piece of local history to add to their collection. Joyce loved to camp at the Grange Fair. She was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ, the Gregg Township Ladies Auxiliary and the Millheim Legion Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed making doilies, place mats, pot holders etc. on her love and money looms. Joyce was a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Salem United Church of Christ, Rte. 45 in Spring Mills. The memorial service will follow at 8pm with Pastor Teresa Hockenberry officiating. Joyce will be laid to rest in the cemetery next to the church. Contributions in her memory may be given to the Salem UCC, c/o Peggy Swartz, 638 Tattletown Road, Aaronsburg, PA 16820. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

