Judd Baldwin Arnold September 11, 1935-September 26, 2020 Judd Baldwin Arnold, 85, of State College, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born September 11, 1935, in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Edmond S. and Ewgenie Magnus Arnold. On June 29, 1957 he married Betty Cann, who survives. In addition to his wife, Judd is survived by three children, Adam Arnold and his wife Rosanne Minavroic of Bethlehem, Eric Arnold and his wife Deborah of Whidbey Island, WA, and Beth A. Ryves of State College; and two grandchildren, Chris and Bryan Ryves. Judd served in the United States Army from 1957-1963. He received his bachelor's degree and PhD from the University of Connecticut in English. He was an Associate Professor in the English Department of Penn State University, before his retirement in 1996. Judd enjoyed playing poker with his buddies and following the success of the Penn State Wrestling team. Memorial contributions may be directed to Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, PO Box 316, State College, PA 16804 or by visiting nittanylionwrestlingclub.com
or to Penn State Wrestling Club, PO Box 1103, State College, PA 16804. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
.