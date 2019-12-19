Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith E. Petryshak. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith E. Petryshak January 10, 1956 ~ December 17, 2019 Judith E. Petryshak, 63, of State College, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at home. Born January 10, 1956, in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Knepp and Gladys Schucker Knepp, who survives in Schuylkill Haven. On July 24, 2004 she married Scott L. Petryshak, who survives. Judith is also survived by three children, Ryan D. Kirkwood and significant other Ashley Novella of State College, Lance M. Kirkwood of State College, Sheena M. Kirkwood and significant other Mike Thomas of Bellefonte; one step-daughter, Jamie Hampton and husband Doug of Portage; two brothers, Andy Knepp and wife Donna of Schuylkill Haven, Terry Knepp and wife Judy of Morrisdale; two sisters, Patty Meyers and husband Don of Dillsburg, Wendy Knepp and husband Dewey of Curwensville; and two granddaughters, Taylor Kirkwood and Oaklynn Novella. Judith graduated from Curwensville High School in 1974. In 2002 she founded Perfection Cleaning Service, retiring in 2010. Judith was a foster parent to David and Amanda Van Why, and she was also a caregiver for young children and her mother. She enjoyed artistic painting, and donated her paintings to ALS patients in the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed vacationing at the beach. She was a member of Centre Pointe United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Centre Pointe United Pentecostal Church, 1400 Fox Hill Rd, #200, State College, with Pastor Mick Cluster officiating. Burial will be in Graysville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to ALS of Western PA, 416 Lincoln Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, 15209 or to Centre Pointe United Pentecostal Church, 1400 Fox Hill Rd, #200, State College, PA, 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

