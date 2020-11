Judith M. "Judy" KocherNovember 30, 1935 - November 3, 2020State College, Pennsylvania - Judith M. "Judy" Kocher, 84, of State College, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at home.Born November 30, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Isabel Larson Morisette. On September 1, 1956 she married William R. Kocher, who preceded her in death on August 31, 2004.She is survived by two children, William L. Kocher and his wife Diane of Warriors Mark, and Bruce R. Kocher and his wife Cindy of Bellefonte; six grandchildren, Jessica Barnhart and her husband Josh, William Kocher and his wife Katie, Brian Kocher and his partner Neil Maruszewski, Bridget Stem and her husband Jake, Julia Kocher, and Meagan Kocher; and eight great-grandchildren, Penelope, Ari and Ada Barnhart, Peyton and Liam Kocher, and Avery, Claire, and Myra Stem.Judy graduated from State College high school in 1953. She graduated from Geisinger School of Nursing in 1956.Judy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Centre Medicine.Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Koch Funeral Home, State College. Graveside service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Graysville Cemetery, PA Furnace, with Pastor Paul Tomkiel officiating.Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 277 W Pine Grove Rd, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868.Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com