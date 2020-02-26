Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Elaine Trask. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Elaine Trask October 18, 1943 February 22, 2020 Judy left us on Febru ary 22, 2020, after battling Parkinson's Disease for nearly two decades. She was the daughter of the late Josephine Crosby and step-father Malachi "Bing" Crosby. Judy was a 1961 graduate of McKeesport High School in the cosmetology program and a varsity cheerleader. Following high school, she began her 43-year career as a hairstylist starting in McKeesport until she moved to State College in 1963. It was on a chance encounter with a group of friends that she met her life-long love Milton, whom she wed in March of 1966. Shortly thereafter, Milton completed his Army OCS training and Judy began the frequent moves of a military spouse to Texas, Arizona, Missouri, and Maryland. In the early 70's, they returned to State College, settled in Boalsburg and Judy returned to hairstyling, her true talent (both at the former Golden Comb and Pietro's of Italy). Judy was an avid reader and learner, often taking evening classes at Penn State, ultimately earning an Associate's degree in Letters, Arts and Sciences. After retiring from hairstyling in 2002, she worked as a real estate agent for five years and then volunteered at CentrePeace in Bellefonte. In 2010 she was recognized for her volunteer work at CentrePeace. Judy also had a love for travel. Many summers you could find Judy and Milt vacationing at Peaks Island, Maine. In later years, they enjoyed longer vacations such as touring the Western U.S. and Canada, the Canadian Maritimes, Alaska, Italy, France, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and the UK. But her most treasured trips were ones with her larger family; a 2014 Disney cruise to the Caribbean, a 2016 road trip touring several national parks in Utah and Arizona with their grandson Reed and last year checking off the last of 50 states visited a cruise of the Hawaiian Islands with their son Michael, his wife Helen and her mother Mitzi. Judy is survived by Milton R. Trask, her husband of nearly 54 years and her three children Kristen Knapper (Kurt), Jason (Stefanie Evers), and Michael (Helen). She has three grandchildren, Christian Knapper (Caitlin), Reed Knapper, and Riane Wubbenhorst (Jake), as well as, a great-granddaughter June Wubbenhorst. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th at the Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm with the memorial service following. Because Judy believed in second chances, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's honor to the Thomas L. Brewster Reentry Fund CentrePeace, 3047 Benner Pike, Bellefonte, PA 16803. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

