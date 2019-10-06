Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Stiver Zins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Julia Stiver Zins December 21, 1920October 2, 2019 Julia Stiver Zins, 98, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Haven Skilled Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on December 21, 1920 a daughter of the late Norman Roy and Mary Blanche Williams Stiver and was raised in the Bald Eagle Valley. She was always, always outspokenly, fond of her roots and "the farm" in Martha Furnace. Julia attended beauty school in Altoona. In State College, she met George Zins, a Penn State engineering graduate, and soon was with him during his WWII service at military postings stateside, and awaiting his return from Europe. She and George then lived in Pittsburgh (Forest Hills) and Buffalo, where he worked for Westinghouse; they retired in Florida. They raised two sons, Steven and Craig. Julia, besides informally continuing her hairdressing skills, was a dedicated housewife, excelling in cooking and sewing. She accompanied her husband to his annual Army reunions for decades. She was a ready singer, deftly harmonizing on the alto line. One of her favorite memories, was when she and her sisters, Betty and Lois, sang as a trio, as young girls at the Grange Fair in Centre Hall. Well into her 90's, Julia could still sing on pitch "Little Sir Echo," which was their big number at the fair. Julia was a member of Bald Eagle Baptist Church, which was only a five minute walk from her parents home. In her later years, Julia's hobby came to be listening to talk radio, which, as the quality declined, was a practice her family beseeched her to quit, but Julia continued, with a strong will. "Always the stubborn one," said her brother John. Julia was one of fourteen children. Julia is survived by her son, Steven Zins of Las Cruces, NM, her brother, Norman Stiver of Lancaster, and her sister, Wanda Dillen. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and her son, Craig Zins, she was preceded in death by six sisters, Beatrice Andrews, Helene Spackman, Elva Alexander, Lois Merry, Mona McMonagle, Betty Vydra and her five brothers, Harry Stiver, Elmer Stiver, Samuel Stiver, Walter Stiver, and John Stiver. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1 P.M. - 2 P.M. at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, with the funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. with officiating Pastor Benjamin Lee. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery, Huston Twp., Centre Co., Pa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

