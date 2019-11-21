June E. Decker January 23, 1927 ~ November 18, 2019 June E. Decker, 92, of Bellefonte went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019 at the home of her daughter. Born January 23, 1927 in Lewistown she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Stella (Shingler) Hannon. On May 2, 1951 she married George G. Decker who preceded her in death on January 2, 1999. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellefonte, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also sponsored a Good News Club in her home through Child Evangelism of Centre County, and is the former owner of the Eagles Loft Antiques on Valentine Hill Road. She loved her Lord, children, gardening and antiques. June is survived by her daughter, Jane Morton-Moncrieff (George) of Julian and three grandchildren, her first Jamie Erin Decker Troy (Larry), and Adam and Ethan Dreyer. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, George G. Decker, Jr. on July 2, 1982 and five brothers, George, Herbert Jr., Richard, Donald and Ronald Hannon. Visitation will be 11:30 AM 1:30 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM at the funeral home with The Reverend Greg Shipe officiating. Interment will be in Centre County Memorial Park. Flowers welcome, however, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in June's name may be made to Child Evangelism, or First Baptist Church. Both may be mailed to: 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 21, 2019