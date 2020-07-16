June Lantman Barnard June 16, 1931 - July 14, 2020 June Lantman Barnard, 89, of Mifflin town, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Brookline Manor, Brookline Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 16, 1931, in Burlington, VT, she was the daughter of the late Harry John and Ruth Riley Lantman. On May 26, 1957, in Hinesburg, VT, she married Sidney Earl Barnard who preceded her in death on January 12, 2013. She is survived by four children, Sally Landes and her husband, Bob, of Staunton, VA, David Barnard and his wife, Terri, of Arlington Heights, IL, Marilyn Howell and her husband, Charles, of Hattiesburg, MS, Gary Barnard and his wife, Jean, of Millerstown; one sister, Patricia Dimick and her husband, Paul, of Centre Hall; five grandchildren, Ben Landes and his wife, Ashley, of Lexington, NC, Megan Powell and her husband, Aaron, of Aberdeen, NC, Nathan Landes of Strasburg, VA, Tara Barnard of Carlisle and Marie Barnard of Millerstown; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jacob and Elijah Landes, Braelyn and Bristal Powell. In 1953, June received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Vermont. She received a Master's degree in Education from Penn State University in 1972. After teaching for 30 years in both Vermont and Pennsylvania elementary schools, June retired in 1993 as a teacher for the State College Area School District. She was a former member of the Park Forest Village United Methodist Church. For the past seven years she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McAlisterville. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association of State College, the Dairy Science Wives Club and was a Methodist Lay Minister. June enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, baking, cooking, swimming and outdoor activities. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Erin Bovendam officiating. Graveside service will follow at Pine Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Park Forest Village United Methodist Church, 1833 Park Forest Ave, State College, PA 16803 or to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 450 Main St, Mcalisterville, PA 17049. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
or visit us on Facebook.