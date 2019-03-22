Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June M. Maney. View Sign

June M. Maney January 22, 1947 March 20, 2019 June M. Maney, 72, of rural Julian, surrounded by her family passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. June was born on January 22, 1947 in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Anna Whiteman Bechtol. On June 30, 1966 she married James D. Maney III, who preceded her in death. June is survived by her children, Michael L. (Melissa) Maney of Julian, Mary Ann Baird of Port Matilda, and Kenneth J. (Amy) Maney of Port Matilda. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jim Maney, Kevin Maney, Mikayla Maney, Benjamin (Jess) Baird, Matthew Maney, Madison Maney, Tim Shilling, Christian Spicer and Ashley (Steve) Shuey; her great-grandchildren, Riley Baird, Sean Baird, Michael Shilling, Brooklyn Shuey and Oakley Spicer; her sister, Kaye McDermid of Philipsburg, her brother Steve (Penny) Bechtol of Port Matilda. She is also survived by her nephew Ed (Kristal) and their children Kyle and Haessley Scott and her niece, Sharon Conley,who was also her caregiver, and her children Billy Reed (Nicole) and Tony Aviles. June was a 1965 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She was a school bus driver for Confer Transportation for many years. She was of the Protestant faith. June enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts,preparing family meals, and spending time outdoors and in her gardens. She was a member of Port Matilda EMS and was a member of the Port Matilda American LegionAuxiliary. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Bechtol. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made to www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.

