June W. Fritchman January 14, 1931August 19, 2019 June W. Fritchman, 88 , of Bellefonte passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Wynwood House, in Centre Hall. Born January 14, 1931, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Hilda (Reed) Williams. On February 17, 1951 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte, she married H. Dale Fritchman who preceded her in death in 2005. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She loved assisting with communion during Sunday Services. June was an amazing cook; and she loved decorating the house, especially during the holidays. June was a wonderful mother and grandmother; she enjoyed every moment spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her four children; Debra Houser (Timothy) of Centre Hall, Sandra Martin (Robert) of Bellefonte, Thomas Fritchman (Holly) of Bellefonte, and Bradley Fritchman (Christy) of Bellefonte. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at the Wynwood House for their amazing care and compassion. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Harold Jr. and Ronald Williams Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. The funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Doug Conway officiating. Interment with a committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 23, 2019, at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 128 W Howard St, Bellefonte, PA 16823. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019