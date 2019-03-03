Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K. Lee Corl. View Sign

Kenneth "Lee" Corl June 26, 1931February 28, 2019 K. Lee Corl, 87, of State College, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born in State College on June 26, 1931, Lee was the son of the late Curtis Lee Corl and Elsie May (Breon) Corl. On January 2, 1958 he married Janet Lovene Love of Bellefonte, who preceded him in death on January 19, 2006. Lee graduated in 1949 from State College High School. With true school spirit, as a senior he restored his 1929 Model A Ford to his high school colors of maroon and gray. Always a hard worker, Lee worked on his grandparents "Corl" farm, most recently known as Circleville Farm. He spent his teenage years working at a neighborhood service station and after graduation he purchased the business, which became known as "Lee's." In 1953, he entered active duty in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1955 as a sergeant with the Military Police. He was employed by Rockview State Correctional Institution as a night shift Corrections Officer, retiring on March 13, 1989 with 35 years of service. As a second job, he painted homes and businesses throughout the Centre region for almost 50 years. Upon retirement, Lee began playing golf at the State College Elks where he had years of fun and fellowship with the "Lunch Bunch." He took great pride in his home and loved mowing and meticulously caring for his yard. In his youth, he played the harmonica at school assemblies and continued playing throughout his adult life. Lee especially enjoyed fox hunting, particularly with his dad but most of all he loved spending time with his family and relatives at picnics and gatherings. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ and a member of the Elks of Bellefonte. Lee was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. He was quiet and kind, and a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. His inner strength and determination will always be an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. Lee is survived by two daughters, Kimberlee J. Corl of Bellefonte, PA and Gwendolyn J. Dudurich and husband, Stephen, of Clearfield, PA; one granddaughter, Karlee R. Anderson and her father, Daniel H. Anderson and great-granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Anderson; one sister-in-law, Sue Ellen Love, all of Bellefonte, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Saxion (Joseph) and Ethel Strouse (Jack), two brothers, John Corl (Isabel) and infant brother, William, all of State College, and a sister-in-law, Lois Shultz (Horace) of Sunbury, PA. He was the last of his generation. Friends will be received from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5th at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1795 West College Avenue, State College, PA 16801 with the Reverend Drew Fenstermacher officiating. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at the Pine Hall Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Guillard of State College and the physicians and staff of Clearfield Hospital for the wonderful care he received. Additional thanks are given to the staff and residents of Knickerbocker Villa in Clearfield for their welcoming hearts and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lee's name may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ. Services have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral & Cremation Services of State College. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary found at the following website:

