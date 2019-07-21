Karen D. Klinefelter (1953 - 2019)
Karen D. Klinefelter August 23, 1953July 17, 2019 Karen D. Klinefelter, 65, of Clearfield, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mtn. Laurel Health & Rehab Ctr. in Clearfield. She was born August 23, 1953 in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late Kenneth P. and Dorcas E. (Brooks) Klinefelter, Jr. She never married. Surviving Are siblings: Marcy Woodring of Port Matilda, Jeanne Ripka (Dennis) of Julian, Kenneth P. (Pete) Klinefelter, III, ( Vicky) of Stormstown, Annie Royer (Wayne) in Tyrone, Grace Ranee Johnson (Kim) of Port Matilda, Heather Fults (Mike) in Milesburg. There are several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of State College Area High School in 1971 and last worked at Murata-Erie in State College. She was always fond of dogs and horses. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 21, 2019
