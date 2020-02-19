Karen Dianne Boob August 26, 1949 - February 17, 2020 Karen Dianne Boob, 70, of Aarons burg, passed from this life on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born August 26, 1949 in Bellefonte, Karen was a daughter of the late Quentin M. and Jean M. "Rishel" Frankenberger. She was a 1967 graduate of Penn's Valley Area High School. In 1993 Karen married Fred D. Boob who survives at their home. Karen was first employed at the former Gettig Pharmaceuticals in Spring Mills before being employed at Penn State University, where she would retire from. She was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Spring Mills. Karen enjoyed baking, cooking, collecting baskets and quilts, and attending auctions in search of a good bargain. In addition to her husband, Fred, Karen is survived by Fred's daughter, Dedra L. Nancarvis of Aaronsburg; Fred's granddaughter, Nicole M. Rothenberg (Adam) of Abington, and Fred's great-granddaughter, Emily G. Rothenberg. Karen was preceded in death by one aunt, Phyllis A. "Frankenberger" Royer in 1994. A visitation for family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 am until noon, at the Salem United Church of Christ in Spring Mills. The funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Theresa Hockenberry officiating. Karen will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery in Millheim. Contributions in memory of Karen may be given to Salem UCC, c/o Peggy Swartz, 638 Tattletown Road, Aaronsburg PA 16820 or to the Penn's Valley EMS, PO Box 650, Millheim PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020