Karen Elaine Anderson January 28, 1957July 5, 2019 Karen Elaine Anderson, 62, of State College, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Wynwood House, Boalsburg. Born January 28, 1957, in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Lois Wilson Anderson. On September 4, 1982 she married Eric Rowland, who survives. She is survived by two children; Evan Rowland and his wife, Lisa Boren, of Seattle, WA, and Alex Rowland, and fiance, Michelle Davis of Bellefonte. She is also survived by her sisters; Carol Good and husband, Keith, of Herndon, VA, and Janice Lupia and husband, Joseph, of Broadlands, VA. Karen graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in 1975. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Penn State University and worked as a teacher at Cazenovia College in New York. After returning to the State College area in 1996, Karen was a full-time mother who loved her family and was very proud of her boys. She was a member of the Mt Nittany United Methodist Church in State College. Karen enjoyed family outings, camping, traveling and reading. Service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to acknowledge the loving and kind care that Karen received from the staff at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's honor to: The Activity fund: Wynwood House of Nittany Valley 220 Regent Court Suite E-1 State College, Pa 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest bookmay be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 7, 2019