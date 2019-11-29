Karen M. Donley March 5, 1973 ~ November 25, 2019 Karen M. Donley, 46, of rural Julian, passed away at her home on Monday, November 25, 2019. Karen was born on March 5, 1973, in College Twp., Centre Co., a daughter of Marsha J. Fargo Donley Weiss of Julian and the late Charles R. Donley. Karen is survived by her step father, Robert Weiss ; her son, Kraig M. Donley of Julian and her grandson, Xavier C. Speight. Also surviving are her brothers, George E. Donley of Port Matilda, Steve R. Donley of Julian and Charles T. Donley of Julian, Kevin M. Donley of Julian, her sister, Rita A. Myers of Julian, her step-siblings William Weiss of Bellefonte, John Weiss of Nobleville, IN, David Weiss of Deaver, WY and Rebecca Weiss of Grampian. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family. She was employed in food services as a Sous Chef. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6PM - 7:30 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Burial will be in Graysville Cemetery, Huntingdon Co. Arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2019