Karen M. Lyons May 19, 1953 - February 9, 2020 Karen M. Lyons, 67, of Centre Hall, was surrounded by family when she passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home. Born on May 19, 1953 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Griffith) Klinefelter, Sr. In Bellefonte, on December 4, 1971, she married Jacob E Lyons, Jr., who preceded her in death on September 11, 2008. Karen was a 1971 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked in housekeeping at Centre Crest, retiring after many years of service. She was of the Methodist faith. Karen adored spending time with her grandkids and attending their sporting events. She enjoyed camping trips and cherished her "sister-in-law weekends" away. She loved the Grange Fair. She will be remembered for many things, her love, sense of humor, and Saturday night card games are just a few. Karen is survived by: one son, Jacob E. Lyons III and his wife, Charissa, of Centre Hall; three daughters, Angel D. Cain and her husband, Jody, of Centre Hall, Jennifer M. Cramer and her husband, Travis, of Port Matilda, and Jessica L. Lyons and her wife, Twig Hannon, of Milroy; and seven grandchildren and their spouses, Tangie, Dom, Mikenna, Barry, Hunter, Allen, Ryleigh, Hannah, and Kent. Karen is also survived by: two sisters, Sandra Brooks and her husband, Jack, of Warriors Mark and Cindy Whitehill and her husband, David, of Zion and two brothers, Donald Klinefelter and his wife, Zelda, of Bellefonte and Michael Klinefelter and his wife, Janet, of Howard. Along with her parents and husband, Karen was preceded in death by two brothers, Rick Klinefelter and Robert Klinefelter, Jr. Following Karen's wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held graveside at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Tom Titus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Karen's honor to the UPMC Home Healthcare of Central PA and Family Hospice, 20 Sheraton Drive, Altoona, PA 16602. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

