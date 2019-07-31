Karen S. Butterworth February 2, 1953July 29, 2019 Karen S. Butterworth, 66, of Palmetto, FL (formerly of Philipsburg, PA) passed away July 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House, Ellenton, FL. Born February 2, 1953 in Pontiac, MI, she was the daughter of the late George Sr. & Anna Neidrick. Karen was a 1971 graduate of Pontiac Northern High School. She married Robert (Bob) V. Butterworth on April 17, 1976, who passed away March 3, 2007. Karen is survived by a daughter, Nicole Force & her husband, Jim, of West Decatur, PA; two brothers: George Neidrick of Drifting, PA, & Roger Neidrick & his wife, Regina, of Chambersburg, PA; & her beloved Corgi, Gracie. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in Philipsburg, PA on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00-5:00PM at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge & Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 31, 2019