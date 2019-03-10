Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Folke Aronson. View Sign



Karl Folke Aronson KarlFolkeAronson (83) of Huntingdon, died on March 8, 2019, surrounded by family and dear friends. He was born October 29, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY a son of the late KarlAlbinand Jenny (n‚e Gustafsson) Aronson. On September 24, 1966 he married Diane (n‚e Caldwell), who preceded him in death on March 9, 2010 after a long and happy marriage. A former motorcycle racer and forever Swede, Karl moved to State College to start Aronson Motors, becoming the area's Saab and Mercedes dealer. In 1971 Karl became a member of the State College Alliance Church and forged the tight bonds of a faith family that remain today. He is survived by his son, Timothy J. (Kathleen) Aronson of Austin,TX;a sister,Elvy(David) Reilly of Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews, Peter, Ellen, Thomas, David, Heather, and Kristen. Interment in St. Stephens Cemetery,McAlevysFort will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the State College Alliance Church, 1221 W. Whitehall Road,State College with the Reverend Dan Min officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The Diane Aronson ChaplainServices Endowment at theSeton Williamson Foundation, 201 Seton Parkway, Round Rock, TX 78665. Mark D.HeintzelmanFuneral and Cremation Services, State College entrusted with arrangements. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close