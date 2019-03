Karl Folke Aronson KarlFolkeAronson (83) of Huntingdon, died on March 8, 2019, surrounded by family and dear friends. He was born October 29, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY a son of the late KarlAlbinand Jenny (n‚e Gustafsson) Aronson. On September 24, 1966 he married Diane (n‚e Caldwell), who preceded him in death on March 9, 2010 after a long and happy marriage. A former motorcycle racer and forever Swede, Karl moved to State College to start Aronson Motors, becoming the area's Saab and Mercedes dealer. In 1971 Karl became a member of the State College Alliance Church and forged the tight bonds of a faith family that remain today. He is survived by his son, Timothy J. (Kathleen) Aronson of Austin,TX;a sister,Elvy(David) Reilly of Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews, Peter, Ellen, Thomas, David, Heather, and Kristen. Interment in St. Stephens Cemetery,McAlevysFort will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the State College Alliance Church, 1221 W. Whitehall Road,State College with the Reverend Dan Min officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The Diane Aronson ChaplainServices Endowment at theSeton Williamson Foundation, 201 Seton Parkway, Round Rock, TX 78665. Mark D.HeintzelmanFuneral and Cremation Services, State College entrusted with arrangements. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com