Katharine "Kitty" J. Breon October 16, 1947-June 29, 2020 Katharine "Kitty" J. Breon, 72, of Bellefonte passed away at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born in Bellefonte on October 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Frank H. and Margery M. Houser Hull. She married Laird E. "Junior" Breon, Jr., who survives at home. Along with her husband she is survived by her son, Troy E. (Nikki Lucas) Breon of Bellefonte, her grandson, Evan L. McMullen, her sister, Charlene (Don) Whitcomb of Harrisburg and her brother, Allen (Marsha) Hull of Bellefonte. Kitty was a 1965 graduate of Bellefonte High School and a 1967 graduate of Maryland Medical Secretarial School. Her first job was with Dr. Nardozza and then she went to work at Willowbank Hospital, Centre Community Hospital and Mount Nittany Medical Center for 42 years. She was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed her Golden Girls trips to Ocean City, MD, extreme shopping with the girls, antiquing thru central Pennsylvania and especially spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St. Milesburg on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 P. M. to 8:00 P. M., and from 10 :00 A. M. to 11 :00 A. M. on Friday, July 3, 2020 with the Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 A. M. at the Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte with Pastor Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kitty Breon and Florence G. Breon at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 402 Willowbank Street, Bellefonte, Pa. 16823 or in memory of Kitty Breon at Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, Pa. 16823. Facial masks (coverings) are required. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 1, 2020.