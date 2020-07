Katherine Kirk March 18, 1950 - July 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Ann (Bachman) Kirk on 5 July 2020 at her home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She was born 18 March 1950 in Pittsburg, Kansas. Kathy was a tender, loving wife. She married the love of her life, Donald Ray Kirk, 18 August 1972 in Andale, Kansas. Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved and protected her children and grandchildren. The day Kathy was born the world became a better place. In her passing she leaves behind a magnificent legacy and will be remembered for generations. Kathy is survived by: her children, Krista Shannon (Kirk) (husband Nephi) Noble, Jacquelyn Elizabeth (Kirk) (husband Paul) Syverson, Lt.Col. Donald Ray (wife Tricia) Kirk, Jr. (Tarlavsky), and Katherine Suzanne (Kirk) (husband Christopher) Link. Her 12 grandchildren (soon to be 13!) - Tabitha, Hannah, Abish, Paul, Amy, Joey, Cody, Chase, Emily, Elizabeth, Levi, and Evelyn. Her dearly loved brother-in-law - Dennis Kirk and his son Dean Kirk. Her siblings - William (Bernardine), Margaret, Raymond (CJ), Richard (Carol), Robert (Sheryl), Jim (Susan), and Mark (Teri) Bachman. Including her sister-in-law Linda Kirk. Kathy is preceded in death by: her parents William and Mary (Walton) Bachman, her niece Melissa Bachman, her brother-in-law David Kirk, and her beloved son-in-law Major Paul R. Syverson III. A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Gregory J. D'Emma officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Kathy's name to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania - Hospice of Central PA (HCP) Development Department 1320 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110. To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook please visit www.hoffmanfh.com