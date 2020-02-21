Kathleen Violet Griffin January 14, 1966 ~ February 16, 2020 Kathleen Violet Griffin, 54, of Deland, FL, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Advent- Health in Orlando, Florida. Kathleen was born on January 14, 1966, in Upper Darby. On March 20, 1992 she married Stanley Clayton, who survives. She was a loving wife for 27 years. Friends will be received at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College from 6 until 8 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, with Reverend James I. Clayton officiating. Burial will be in Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020