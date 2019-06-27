Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn E. Liner. View Sign Service Information Derman Funeral Home Inc 1200 Lincoln Ave Tyrone , PA 16686 (814)-684-3671 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn E. Liner July 16, 1925 - June 25, 2019 Kathryn E. Liner, 93, of Port Matilda, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Med. Center. She was born July 16, 1925 in Snyder Twp., Pa. the daughter of Jesse and Adeline G. (Price) Beamer. She was twice married, on Feb. 6, 1947 she married William G. Miller who died Jan. 30, 1971, then on Nov. 10, 1979 she married John Edward Liner, Sr. who died Dec. 31, 2013. Surviving are 7 children: Nancy Conrad (George) of Tyrone Pike, Kay Christine (Daniel) and William Miller (Janet) of Bald Eagle, Linda Cushard (Eugene) of Port Matilda, Harold Miller (Shelia) of Coalport, Carol Cowher (Dan) of Chesapeake, VA., Karen Corl (Tyler) of Bald Eagle. There are 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Step-children: Diane Loesch (Bill) of Port Matilda, Carol Walker (Ralph) in Bellefonte, John E. Liner, Jr. (Pam) of Port Matilda, Deborah Wellar in State College, Mary E. Lesser in Bellefonte, Beth Irvin (Bill) of Port Matilda, David Liner in New Jersey. There are several step-grand-children and great-grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family. She was a graduate of Port Matilda High School in 1944 and a member of the Bald Eagle Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. She was a Homemaker and always enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, and was an avid reader. Friends will be received at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. and from 10 A.M. to the 11 A.M. Funeral Service on Friday, June 28, 2019 with Rev. David Z. Lewis, Jr. officiating. Interment will be at the Port Matilda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Bald Eagle Christian& Missionary Alliance Church, 5792 Tyrone Pike, Tyrone, Pa. 16686.

