Kathryn L. Rodriguez January 31, 1956 April 17, 2019 Kathryn L. Rodriguez, 63, of Millheim, passed from this life at her home on April 17, 2019. Born on January 31, 1956 in Bellefonte, Kathryn was a daughter of Ed and Ruth (Gramley) Besecker, who survive in Millheim. In addition to her parents, Kathryn is survived by one son, David M. Rodriguez (Desiree) of Emporium; three grandchildren, Alejandra, Kayleigh and Aurora; siblings, Lisa Spatola (Mike), Gregory Besecker (Cimberly), Steven Besecker (Tammy), Hugh Besecker (Denise), Braden Besecker, (Gesielle) Ryan Besecker (Teresa) and Andrew Besecker (Renee'). Kathryn was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Angelica and a sister in law, Denise Besecker. Kathryn was a 1974 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. After graduation, Kathryn served our country in the U.S Air Force. She was a member of the former St. Luke's UMC now Calvary of Penns Valley in Millheim. She had been employed as a LPN at Franklin County Nursing Facility. Kathryn's hobbies included reading, listening to music and watching Penn State Football and Little League baseball. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Calvary Baptist of Penns Valley at 117 Penn Street in Millheim from 2-3 pm. The Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Vince Smith officiating. Kathryn will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Millheim. Contributions in Kathryn's memory may be given to Calvary Baptist of Penns Valley, PO Box 425, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

