Kathryn (Mackey) Pletcher April 19, 1932 April 15, 2020 Kathryn (Mackey) Pletcher, 87, of Jackson- ville, FL, formerly of Monument, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Brookdale Crowne Point Dementia Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Born on April 19, 1932, "Katie" was the youngest child of the late Albert Dean and Mary (Dolan) Mackey. She worked at the Sylvania plant to help support her family after WWII and later married the late "Pete" Pletcher, Navy veteran of Korea and Viet Nam, with whom she brought four sons into this world who now deeply miss her. For a time, she worked as a bagger at the Navy commissary until hired to open the original Publix Supermarket on Jacksonville's westside. Promoted to cashier trainer, she continued with Publix Supermarkets for 25 years until her retirement. She trained in several stores -- anyone who went to a new Publix opening probably met her. She was that cashier with the biggest smile. Even after retirement, her former regular customers and those she has trained would often greet her as "Katie Publix" for she truly lived caring for and helping others. Kathryn is survived by her sons, Merrill "Skip" Pletcher (Theresa), of Jacksonville, FL, Scott Pletcher, of Memphis, TN, Kirk Pletcher, of Jacksonville, FL, and Keith Pletcher, of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Jessica Peck, of Florida, Kirk Pletcher, Jr., of Pennsylvania, and Christa Burger, of North Carolina; and four great-grandchildren, Ariel, Julia, Mia, and Kylie. "Katie" grew up attending worship services in Monument and after settling in Jacksonville became a member of the Lynnwood Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She enjoyed singing in the church choir, league bowling, and helping neighbors with family concerns. Funeral services will be limited for health restrictions, with no customary indoor events and a very small graveside gathering, so please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of "Kitty Sue" (her childhood nickname) to the Lock Haven Pregnancy Resource Center StartUp Costs through

