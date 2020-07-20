1/
Kathryn R. "Kathy" Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn R. (Kathy) Butler May 17, 1944-July 18, 2020 Kathryn R. (Kathy) Butler, 76, of rural Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home. Kathy was born on May 17, 1944 in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late Samuel and Lila Shaffer Lyons. On June 24, 1961, she married Richard E. Butler, who preceded her in death on October 25, 2010. Kathy was a homemaker. She was of the Protestant faith. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and canning. Kathy is survived by her son, Richard L. (Barbara) Butler of rural Bellefonte, and her daughter Patsy L. (William) Burns also of rural Bellefonte. She is also survived her sisters, Ruth Simco of State College, Helen (Bill) Griffith of Yarnell and her brother, Charles Lyons of Lewistown. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Andrew Burns of Milesburg, Joshua (Lisa) Butler of Milesburg, Ashley Shaffer of Tyrone, her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Grace and Isaac. Also surviving are her 3 dogs. In addition to her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by her two children, Dennis and Barbie Ann Butler, her sister Edna Lyons, her brothers, Norman Lyons and Clarence Lyons. There will be no public visitation. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. at the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Township, Centre Co., PA with Pastor Mike Fisher, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved