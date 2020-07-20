Kathryn R. (Kathy) Butler May 17, 1944-July 18, 2020 Kathryn R. (Kathy) Butler, 76, of rural Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home. Kathy was born on May 17, 1944 in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late Samuel and Lila Shaffer Lyons. On June 24, 1961, she married Richard E. Butler, who preceded her in death on October 25, 2010. Kathy was a homemaker. She was of the Protestant faith. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and canning. Kathy is survived by her son, Richard L. (Barbara) Butler of rural Bellefonte, and her daughter Patsy L. (William) Burns also of rural Bellefonte. She is also survived her sisters, Ruth Simco of State College, Helen (Bill) Griffith of Yarnell and her brother, Charles Lyons of Lewistown. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Andrew Burns of Milesburg, Joshua (Lisa) Butler of Milesburg, Ashley Shaffer of Tyrone, her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Grace and Isaac. Also surviving are her 3 dogs. In addition to her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by her two children, Dennis and Barbie Ann Butler, her sister Edna Lyons, her brothers, Norman Lyons and Clarence Lyons. There will be no public visitation. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. at the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Township, Centre Co., PA with Pastor Mike Fisher, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com