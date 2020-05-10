Kathryn "Kate" Surovec
1930 - 2020
Kathryn "Kate" Surovec February 5, 1930 ~ May 6, 2020 Kathryn "Kate" Surovec, 90, of Clarence, was surrounded by her family when she passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home. Born on February 5, 1930, in Clarence, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Vangor) Surovec. Kate attended the Clarence School. She moved to Brooklyn, NY at the age of 18 and stayed there for 44 years. She was a Bank Reconciler for Smith Barney on Wall Street in New York City for many years, retiring in 1992. She moved back to Clarence after retiring. She was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence and attended Mass regularly when she was able. Kate enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, and watching the deer that came into her back yard. She loved dogs and had several over the years. Before her eye sight failed, she liked going to garage sales, bingo, visits to the Casino, playing 500 Rummy with the family and doing volunteer work for the church. She adored her family and loved family gatherings. Kate is survived by her four brothers: David Surovec of Clarence; Michael Surovec and his wife, Barbara, of Bellefonte; Andrew Surovec and his wife, Kathy, of Bellefonte; and Richard Surovec and his wife, Dorothy, of Snow Shoe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. Along with her parents, Kate was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph Surovec and John Surovec and six sisters: Christine Surovec, Ruth Gasper, Marie Schmidt, Justine Miller, Helen Garman and Mildred Confer. In accordance with Kate's wishes, there will be a private graveside service at St. Michaels Cemetery in Clarence. There will be a Memorial Mass at a future date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or to Centre County PAWS,1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.
