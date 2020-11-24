Kathryn "Kay" Whipple Temchack
November 19, 1933 - November 21, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Kathryn "Kay" Whipple Temchack, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Kay was born November 19, 1933 in Pine Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Emma (Gheen) Whipple. On May 23, 1953, she married Metro Temchack, loving husband of 42 years, who preceded her in death on April 17, 1995.
Kathryn was a 1951 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked alongside her husband, Metro, as the owner and operators of Temchack Jewelers in Bellefonte for thirty-two years until their retirements.
She is survived by her three sons, James E. Temchack and wife Nancy (Thomas) of Biglerville, PA; John H. Temchack and wife Kathryn (Hartle) of Concord, NH; and Jay W. Temchack and wife Kathy (Jones) of Bismark, ND. Kathryn was blessed with three grandchildren, James B. Temchack and wife Jennifer, great grandchildren Kendall, Jet, Marissa, and Bryar all of Chambersburgh, PA; Shelby Temchack of Dover, PA; and John Paul Temchack of Phoenix, AZ, three stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Margaret "Peg" Smead of Towson, MD and brother in law Arnold Gasche of State College, PA.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Martha "Marty" Gasche and brother Robert C. Whipple.
Kathryn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She played the clarinet in both the Bellefonte American Legion Marching Band and Bellefonte High School Band. Kay was a member and Past President of the Business and Professional Woman's Club Bellefonte; she was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Past Worthy Matron of the Bellefonte Chapter. Kay enjoyed spending time with her many friends she made everywhere she went, traveling, NASCAR races, and especially Penn State football games and tailgating.
No formal services will be held at this time, but a celebration of Kathryn's life will be announced for a later date next year when gatherings will be safer. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers family and friends who wish to honor Kathryn donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or to a charity of your choice
in memory of Kathryn.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.