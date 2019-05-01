Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy L. Nedrow. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy L. Nedrow November 28, 1948 April 25, 2019 Kathy L. Nedrow, 70, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born on November 28, 1948, in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Ralph F. and Mary "Mickey" (Getty) Trent. Kathy was a 1966 graduate of Somerset Area High School. She worked at the Somerset Court House Register of Wills until her retirement in 2008. She is survived by her two children, Michael C. (Annamae), of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Matthew D. (Amy), of Bellefonte. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kieran and Alayne, both of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Jack and Samantha, both of Bellefonte; and one sister, Sally Bickleman, of York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Brown. Kathy was a life member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte, where she enjoyed Bible study, Sunday School, and spending time with her church friends. She was an avid reader. Friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11am-12pm at St. John Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12pm at the church with Rev. Will Osman officiating. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am, at Husband Cemetery in Somerset. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, or at 1375 Martin Street Suite 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Kathy L. Nedrow November 28, 1948 April 25, 2019 Kathy L. Nedrow, 70, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born on November 28, 1948, in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Ralph F. and Mary "Mickey" (Getty) Trent. Kathy was a 1966 graduate of Somerset Area High School. She worked at the Somerset Court House Register of Wills until her retirement in 2008. She is survived by her two children, Michael C. (Annamae), of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Matthew D. (Amy), of Bellefonte. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kieran and Alayne, both of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Jack and Samantha, both of Bellefonte; and one sister, Sally Bickleman, of York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Brown. Kathy was a life member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte, where she enjoyed Bible study, Sunday School, and spending time with her church friends. She was an avid reader. Friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11am-12pm at St. John Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12pm at the church with Rev. Will Osman officiating. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am, at Husband Cemetery in Somerset. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, or at 1375 Martin Street Suite 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.