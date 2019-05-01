Kathy L. Nedrow November 28, 1948 April 25, 2019 Kathy L. Nedrow, 70, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born on November 28, 1948, in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Ralph F. and Mary "Mickey" (Getty) Trent. Kathy was a 1966 graduate of Somerset Area High School. She worked at the Somerset Court House Register of Wills until her retirement in 2008. She is survived by her two children, Michael C. (Annamae), of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Matthew D. (Amy), of Bellefonte. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kieran and Alayne, both of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Jack and Samantha, both of Bellefonte; and one sister, Sally Bickleman, of York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Brown. Kathy was a life member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte, where she enjoyed Bible study, Sunday School, and spending time with her church friends. She was an avid reader. Friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11am-12pm at St. John Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12pm at the church with Rev. Will Osman officiating. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am, at Husband Cemetery in Somerset. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, or at 1375 Martin Street Suite 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 1, 2019