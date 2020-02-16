Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Sitch. View Sign Service Information Akers Funeral Chapel 715 Church Street Saxton , PA 16678 (814)-635-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Katie Sitch April 19, 1926 - February 13, 2020 Katie Sitch died on Feb ruary 13, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College. Katie was a lifelong resident of Wood, PA. For the last two years she has resided at The Oaks, Schreffler Manor in Pleasant Gap, PA. She was born in Wood, PA, on April 19, 1926 to John Sitch Sr. and Catherine (Warholic) Sitch. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay (Sitch) Justice, son-in-law Alan, grandsons, Shawn and Michael (Andrea). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by sisters Mary Zanylo, Helen Sitch, Ann Blau and brothers George Sitch, John Sitch, Jr., Wasco Sitch and Paul Sitch, several nephews, and a niece. Katie worked for many years at Veeder Root in Altoona and has been retired for three decades. Katie will be remembered by her many friends and family members for her flower gardens. Walking with her through it, she would always remark on a flower and how she had received it or given a portion of it to a friend. Katie loved to bake bread in her stove and shared those loaves with family and friends. Her Slavic heritage was important to her, as, for many decades, family members would join her for Orthodox Holy Night Supper and partake of the special foods she would prepare. She was the oldest member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Wood, PA. Friends will be received on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. with a Panachida to be held at 7:00 P.M. at Akers Funeral Chapel, 715 Church Street, Saxton, PA 16678 and on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Akers Funeral Chapel with Father Thomas Klein officiating. Burial will be held at St. Michaels Orthodox Cemetery, Wood. PA. A memorial service will be held at the The Oaks, Pleasant Gap, PA, at a later date. If friends so desire memorial contributions may be made in memory of Katie to The Oaks, 300 Rachel Drive, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Online condolences may be expressed at

