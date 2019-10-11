Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay L. Burke. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kay L. Burke February 3, 1941 ~ October 9, 2019 Kay L. Burke of State College, PA formerly of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Juniper Village at Brookline, due to complications from ALS. Kay faced this horrific disease with incredible courage, constant grace and undeniable strength. Although the disease stole her voice and physical abilities, it never robbed her of her most important wish to pass quietly in her sleep without distress or pain. Born February 3, 1941 in Bellefonte, PA, she was the youngest child of the late William T. and Clara A. Burke. Following graduation from Bellefonte High School, Kay pursued positions with Woolrich, Sylvania and Corning Asahi, prior to her retirement. Kay lived a life committed to "reduce, reuse and recycle" prior to the phrase becoming a tagline. Kay practiced a life of helping others in need utilizing her many talents and skills. Her engineering skills carried her through her battle with ALS as she designed and built assistive devices to maintain her fierce independence. Physical fitness and remaining active was a priority for Kay. She was the pitcher for a championship softball team that played together for many years. The teammates are spread around the world and continued to support Kay throughout her courageous battle with ALS. She loved fishing from the boat with her brother, golfing with her nephews, vacationing with her nieces, horseback riding, taking to the road on her motorcycle, and traveling with friends and family internationally and abroad. She loved to read, work on word searches, watch old television shows and movies, maintain communications with everyone via social media and her talking tablet, and she always had a jigsaw puzzle on a table. She was a huge Notre Dame football fan, which of course, sparked some friendly competition with her family. Kay continued to display kindness, humor and a huge smile to everyone until her passing. Kay truly loved her family and family of friends, always making sure she was present and participating in their activities. Kay is survived by her sister, Diane Davidson of Sanford, NC, sister-in-law, Donna Burke of State College, PA, her best friend, Mary Bennett of Bellefonte, PA and numerous friends who are family, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Burke and Murray Davidson. It was Kay's wish to publicly thank the wonderful staff from UPMC Family Hospice for their compassionate and extraordinary care. We will be forever grateful to the following for touching the life of Kay: Laura S., Amy P., Lyndsey H., Alice C., Erin A., and Jennifer L. In addition, Scott Sulman, D.O., continued to provide outstanding medical care for Kay and we are grateful. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 West Main Street, Howard, PA 16842. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kay's name may be made to: UPMC Family Hospice, 2020 Sheraton Drive, Altoona, PA 16602.

Kay L. Burke February 3, 1941 ~ October 9, 2019 Kay L. Burke of State College, PA formerly of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Juniper Village at Brookline, due to complications from ALS. Kay faced this horrific disease with incredible courage, constant grace and undeniable strength. Although the disease stole her voice and physical abilities, it never robbed her of her most important wish to pass quietly in her sleep without distress or pain. Born February 3, 1941 in Bellefonte, PA, she was the youngest child of the late William T. and Clara A. Burke. Following graduation from Bellefonte High School, Kay pursued positions with Woolrich, Sylvania and Corning Asahi, prior to her retirement. Kay lived a life committed to "reduce, reuse and recycle" prior to the phrase becoming a tagline. Kay practiced a life of helping others in need utilizing her many talents and skills. Her engineering skills carried her through her battle with ALS as she designed and built assistive devices to maintain her fierce independence. Physical fitness and remaining active was a priority for Kay. She was the pitcher for a championship softball team that played together for many years. The teammates are spread around the world and continued to support Kay throughout her courageous battle with ALS. She loved fishing from the boat with her brother, golfing with her nephews, vacationing with her nieces, horseback riding, taking to the road on her motorcycle, and traveling with friends and family internationally and abroad. She loved to read, work on word searches, watch old television shows and movies, maintain communications with everyone via social media and her talking tablet, and she always had a jigsaw puzzle on a table. She was a huge Notre Dame football fan, which of course, sparked some friendly competition with her family. Kay continued to display kindness, humor and a huge smile to everyone until her passing. Kay truly loved her family and family of friends, always making sure she was present and participating in their activities. Kay is survived by her sister, Diane Davidson of Sanford, NC, sister-in-law, Donna Burke of State College, PA, her best friend, Mary Bennett of Bellefonte, PA and numerous friends who are family, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Burke and Murray Davidson. It was Kay's wish to publicly thank the wonderful staff from UPMC Family Hospice for their compassionate and extraordinary care. We will be forever grateful to the following for touching the life of Kay: Laura S., Amy P., Lyndsey H., Alice C., Erin A., and Jennifer L. In addition, Scott Sulman, D.O., continued to provide outstanding medical care for Kay and we are grateful. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 West Main Street, Howard, PA 16842. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kay's name may be made to: UPMC Family Hospice, 2020 Sheraton Drive, Altoona, PA 16602. Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close