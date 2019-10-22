Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Mavis McKinley Crust. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Mavis McKinley Crust July 6, 1939October 18, 2019 Kay M. McKinley Crust, 80, of Miles-burg, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Wynwood House on Bernel Road, State College. Kay was born on July 6, 1939, in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late Wade A. McKinley and Marcella Green McKinley. On August 11, 1961, she married Ronald R. Crust, who survives along with their daughters Danielle Kay Heverly of Bellefonte and Tamara Tharon Wasson of State College and her four grandchildren Lakhota Steven Heverly, McGwire Kael Heverly, Azlynn Amanda Heverly, and Coen Ayden Wasson. Kay was a 1957 graduate the Bald Eagle Area School District which was their first graduating class. She was known by her classmates as talented, attractive, always busy, liking people, and her "crowning glory," which was her red hair. She was involved in G.A.A., Drama, Newspaper and Yearbook Staff, Art, and Cheerleading. Her family will remember her as a feisty red-head that was hardworking and enjoyed socializing with others. Kay was a member of Milesburg Baptist Church. She cherished her daughters, her grandchildren, her brothers, and her pomeranians. Kay enjoyed planting flowers and would often be seen outside. She loved politics and was also actively involved in the Democratic Party, a member of the Milesburg Boro Committee, and a Milesburg Boro Council member. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CPI at 540 North Harrison Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823, Attention To: Kay McKinley Crust Memorial Scholarship Fund which will go to a student in the Horticulture/Landscape Program because of her love for flowers or the at 270 Walker Drive Suite 15, State College, PA 16801, to help fund the research needed to stop this disease. Online condolences may be made to the family at

