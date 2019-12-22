Keith E. Rishel March 19, 1955-December 19, 2019 Keith E. Rishel, 64, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home in Spring Mills, PA. He was born on Saturday, March 19, 1955, in Bellefonte, PA; a son of Charles E. Rishel and the late Dolly M. (Harter) Rishel. On May 1, 1981, he married Betsy C. (Gordon) Rishel. They were married for thirty-eight wonderful years. Keith was a roofer and draftsman for R.H. Marcon Inc. for over 25 years. He then drove school bus for Coles Transportation and worked part time at Snappy's in Centre Hall. He enjoyed singing in the Penns Valley Men's Chorus and spending time with his loving grandchildren. Along with his father and wife, he is survived by two daughters; Ashley C. Lamey (Jeffrey) of Orviston, and Cassandra R. King (David) of Spring Mills; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Adalyn, Rosa, Todd and Dakota; one great-grandson, Brandon; one sister, Christine Selders (Mark), two brothers; William and Kent Rishel. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his Mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Wesley C. Rishel. Family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. The funeral service will immediate follow with Pastor Craig Munnell officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Fairview Cemetery, Millheim, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Penns Valley Men's Chorus, P.O. Box 163, Spring Mills, PA 16875. An online guestbook may be signed and contributions sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019