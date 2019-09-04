Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Corman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth E. Corman May 27, 1943-August 2, 2019 Kenneth E. Corman 76, fell asleep in death August 2, 2019 at his home in Bellefonte PA. He was born May 27, 1943 in Bellefonte, a son of the late Grover E. and Jean Smith Corman. Ken had a large family consisting of siblings, children, stepchildren, grandchildren and more. After his first wife, Mary Ann, passed away Ken later married Marilyn Hamilton who is also deceased. Ken was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on May 22,1993. Both Ken and Marilyn enjoyed many privileges in the congregation. Ken enjoyed the privilege of being appointed a ministerial servant and both Ken and Marilyn enjoyed being in the fulltime ministry together for many years. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to friends, neighbors, his spiritual family and Hospice 365 for the compassionate care Ken received. A memorial service for Ken will be held Saturday September 7, 2:00 PM at the State College Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's witnesses, 101 Villandry Boulevard, State College PA,16801. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

