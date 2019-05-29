Kenneth E. Koch March 10, 1946 May 25, 2019 Kenneth E. Koch, 73, of McVeytown, formerly of Pine Grove Mills, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home. Born March 10, 1946, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Leroy T. and Sara Harris Koch. On November 4, 1967 he married Joyce Porter Koch, who survives. Kenneth is also survived by two sons, David Koch and his wife, Ruth, of McAleveys Fort, and Russell Koch and his wife, Linda, of Leesport; two grandsons, Cody and Trent, and two sisters, Ann Weaver and Pearl Dean. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Scherillo and two brothers, William and Leroy Koch. He attended State College High School and enlisted in the Army Reserves, 318 Light Maintenance Division in 1965 until 1971. Kenneth retired in June, 2007 from DCNR, Bureau of Forestry, Whipple Dam Division after 27 years of employment. Prior to that, he worked for Glenn O. Hawbaker from 1970 to 1980. Burial will be in Pine Grove Mills Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome. com.

