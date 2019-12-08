Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. "Ken" Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth E. "Ken" Porter March 21, 1941December 5, 2019 Kenneth E. "Ken" Por ter, 78, of Centre Hall passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on March 21, 1941 in Conestoga, PA, he was the son of the late Edgar S. and Ruth (Karr) Porter. On September 26, 1964 in State College, he married Janet Kristin "Kris" Carlson, who survives at home. Ken was a 1959 graduate of Penn Manor High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Agronomy from Penn State University in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during Vietnam. He retired from the military with the earned rank of Major. During enlistment, he obtained his pilot's license for both fixed-wing aircrafts and helicopters. Ken worked as a farmer. He loved to farm and enjoyed hunting. He could be found solving crossword and sudoku puzzles in his spare time. He was a member of the Berean Baptist Church in Boalsburg. He would watch PSU football on television, but he loved watching and attending Penn State Nittany Lions women's volleyball matches. Along with his wife, Kris, Ken is survived by three sons; Bruce E. Porter and his wife, Erin, of Pine Grove Mills, Jeffrey R. Porter and his wife, Sheila, of Castle Rock, CO, and John K. Porter and his wife, Carrie, of Centre Hall and 11 grandchildren; Kenna, Izzie, Emmie, Joe, Hannah, Sophia, Isaiah, Claire, Lillie, Edyn, and Violet. Also surviving Ken are his two brothers; Glenn Porter and his wife, Sandy, of Waxhaw, NC, Gary Porter and his wife, Sylvia, of Newport News, VA and one sister, Linda Nissley and her husband, Tom, of Reading. Visitation was held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall and on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4-5pm at the State College CMA Church. Funeral services were on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 5pm at the State College CMA Church with Rev. Thomas Titus officiating. Military honors were presented by the Pennsylvania Military Forces Honor Guard following the service. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ken's honor to Penns Valley Youth Center, PO Box 175 Spring Mills, PA 16875 or to the HOPE Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 472 Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

