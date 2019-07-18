Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Valentine. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth E. Valentine December 24, 1954 July 15, 2019 Kenneth E. Valentine, of Centre Hall, formerly of Aarons burg, passed from this life on Monday, July 15, 2019 after a courageous, hard fought battle with lymphoma. He was 64. Born December 24, 1954 in Lock Haven, Kenny was a son of the late Earl O. and Rosella Mae (Homan) Valentine. He was a 1972 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. On June 26, 1976 he married Luzetta M. Yearick who survives at their home. In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by one daughter, Heather C. Valentine (Matt) of Lewistown; one son, Kevin E. Valentine (Vicki) of Huntingdon; and four grandchildren, Cole and McKenna Bulick and Landin and Gracin Valentine. Also surviving are two sisters, Catherine L. Emmerton (Lee) of Holden, MA and Linda K. Stover (John) of State College; one brother, Charles H. Valentine (Pat) of Aaronsburg and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by one brother Earl Valentine, Jr. and an infant sister. Kenny was a skilled electrician and recently worked at Foxdale Village. He was known in the valley as a handyman, fix it all, type of guy. He attended Salem Lutheran Church in Aaronsburg. Kenny was a big sports fan with some of his favorite teams being Penn State football and wrestling, North Carolina basketball and Pittsburgh Steelers football. Kenny enjoyed dancing with his wife, sitting around a campfire while camping, morning coffee runs with his dog, working on his 1973 Chevy Nova, and listening to music, especially rock n roll. He sang in a band while in High School. Most of all, Kenny cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and family. Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-9 pm at the Salem Lutheran Church in Aaronsburg. Kenny will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019 during a private family burial in Fairview Cemetery in Millheim. Contributions in his memory may be given to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 437, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

