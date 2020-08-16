Kenneth Edwin "Foxy" Moyer November 5, 1935 - August 14, 2020 Kenneth E. "Foxy" Moyer, of Woodward, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was 84. Kenneth, known to many as "Foxy," was born on November 5, 1935 in Pleasant Gap, a son of the late Guy Edwin and Katherine (Smith) Moyer. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rose Marie Moyer. They were married on May 13, 1956 in Millheim. Kenneth is also survived by his two children, Belinda Ann Tyson (Brett) of Pleasant Gap and, Ricky Edwin Moyer (Julie) of Suffolk, VA; two grandchildren, Hannah Cherry (Clark) of Wilmington, NC and Trevor Moyer (Alison) of Suffolk, VA; and one sister, Barbara Alexander of Houtzdale. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by two sisters Lois Gilmore and Betty Nolan, and one brother, William Moyer. Kenneth was a graduate of Bellefonte Area High School, attended Stevens Trade School, and received his permanent Vo-Ed Certificate from Penn State University. He had a great love for the sport of wrestling. He started his wrestling career in the 8th grade as an 85 pounder. In 1953, he became a State Wrestling Champion. He and Dave Adams won the "States" in the same year. They were the only two to win in the same year, which is a record at Bellefonte High School that still stands today. While wrestling at Stevens Trade School, he was a Middle Atlantic States Athletic Association Champion and a Lehigh National Prep School Champion. He was given the Outstanding Wrestler Award in the Middle Atlantic Association. He was a member of the Bellefonte YMCA wrestling team where he won the YMCA State Tournament, and he was a wrestling official for 25 years. Among his many awards, he was inducted into five Hall of Fames The Bellefonte High School Hall of Fame, District 6 Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania National Hall of Fame and, Centre County Sports Hall of Fame. His love for wrestling continued throughout his lifetime changing from participant to fan. Kenneth was a member of the Bricklayers Union working on the Penn State Campus. Later he taught masonry at the Centre County Vo-Tech School (now CPI), retiring after 27 years of service. Kenneth was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Old Fort Lodge #537, F. & A. M., Life member of Elks Lodge # 1000, Millheim Fire Company, Centre Hall Legion, Penn State Wrestling Club, Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, Centre County Sports Hall of Fame and, Mt. Nittany Golf Course. Ken enjoyed golfing with Gary's group and the Thursday Group at the Mountain View Country Club. He golfed at the Elk's Country Club and Mountain View Country Club for 49 years. He was an avid PSU wrestling, Pittsburgh Pirate and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He enjoyed collecting antiques and spending the winters in Florida. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a charity of donor's choice or The Penn State Wrestling Club, c/o Don Burris, POB 1103, State College PA 16804, or Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, c/o Dave Hart, POB 316, State College, PA 16804. Please make sure you write "in memory of Kenneth Moyer" on the memo line. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
