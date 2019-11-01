Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth H. Yearick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth H. Yearick November 4, 1932 ~ October 29, 2019 Kenneth H. Yearick, 86, 367 Fox Hollow Road, Mill Hall, PA died October 29, 2019 in the Susque-View Home, Lock Haven, PA. Born Nov 4, 1932 in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late John J. and Ethel M. Hoy Yearick. On June 1, 1957 in Jacksonville he married the former Mary Harter who survives. Ken was a 1950 graduate of the Lock Haven High School where was Senior Classs President and was voted to have the "Best Hair". He served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Ken was a member of the Mt. Bethel United Church of Christ and had served as a Deacon, Elder and Board Member. He was a Past President of the Clinton County Ag Preservation Board, a member of the former Nittany Grange, a former Secretary-Treasurer of the Porter Twp. Supervivors. Ken enjoyed hunting, horse racing, church league softball, the Clinton Co. 4-H Auction and had owned the Fox Hollow Auto Sales. He is survived by 1 daughter, Wanda (Curtis) Swift, Ft. Worth, TX; 3 sons, Wayne (Michaele) Yearick, Bellefonte, PA, Keith Yearick, Mill Hall, PA and Lyndon (Janice) Yearick, Magnolia, DE; 4 grandchildren, Bailey, Daniel, Lynzi and Brandon Yearick; 2 step-grandchildren, Lacie Smith and Cody (Rachel) Smith; 1 great-granddaughter, Hartlyn Kiess; 1 step-great-grandchild, Aspen Smith; 1 brother, Kermit (Nell) Yearick, State College, PA. A funeral service honoring the life of Kenneth H. Yearick will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Mt. Bethel United Church of Christ with his pastor, Cindy Killinger officiating. Interment , Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday, Noveber 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM in the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA and 1 hour prior to services in the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Bethel United Church of Christ or the Parkinson's Assoc. through the funeral home. The Yearick family would like to express their sincere thanks to all personal caregivers and the staff at Susque-View for the care they gave Ken in recent years. Arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA 17751 Online condolences @

