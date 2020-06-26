Kenneth J. "Blink" Brantner February 26, 1929 - June 24, 2020 Kenneth J. "Blink" Brant ner, 91, of Tyrone, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born Feb. 26, 1929 in Williamsburg, Pa., son of the late James and Margaret (Hammond) Brantner. He was married on July 10, 1959 to Joy Heaton who preceded him in death Dec. 4, 2016. He is survived by a step-son Richard McCord, wife Elizabeth of Coudersport and a daughter Darla Confer, husband Terry of Bellefonte. Three grandchildren: Dana Confer of Millersville, Cody Confer of Wrightsville, and Ricky McCord of Coudersport, and a great grandson Jaxon Collazo, a brother Jack (Carol) Brantner of Tyrone, a sister Gloria Gaines of Tipton, a brother -in- law John Romano of Tyrone and sister-in-law Linda Brantner of Yakama, WA. He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Brantner, a sister Patricia Romano, and brother-in-law Chester Gaines. He was a graduate of Tyrone High School in 1948. He served two years in the US Marine Reserves and two years in the US Army, specialist 4. He was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Howard Gardner Legion Post 281. He attended the Northwood Baptist Chapel. He had been employed at the Penna. Railroad for nine years and retired from Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. in 1992 after 35 years of service as the assembly dept. foreman for 16 years. He had a great love for both country and gospel music. He was a member of the Allegheny Hilltoppers for 12 years as a guitarist and lead vocalist. He was the last surviving original member of the band. Friends will be received at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone, on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM to the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tim Young officiating. Interment with full Military Honors by the Blair Co. Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Williams Cemetery, Julian.



