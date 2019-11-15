Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Kelligher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth R. Kelligher January 12, 1952 ~ November 13, 2019 Kenneth R. Kelligher, 67, of Bellefonte, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. Born January 12, 1952 in Philipsburg, he was a son of John A. & Flora E. (Burton) Kelligher. Ken was a 1971 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and was of the Lutheran faith. He had worked at Penn State University. Ken was a former member of the Jaycees, enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed listening to music with his wife Lorrie. On July 20, 1990 in Philipsburg, he married the former Lorrie A. Jackson, who survives at home. Ken is also survived by sons Christopher Ferguson and wife Audra of Dubois and Curtis Ferguson of Punxsutawney and their mother Lisa Ferguson; son John Kelligher of Bellefonte; two brothers Lewis H. Kelligher and wife Kathy of (New Liberty) Philipsburg and their daughters Gina and Jess and James E. Kelligher and wife Jan of Houtzdale and three grandchildren Makana, Trinity and Dillon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother John A. Kelligher Jr. A memorial service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA on Wednesday, November 20 at 11am with his daughter in law Pastor Audra Ferguson officiating. Ken will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10am until the hour of service. Due to allergies, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to a local chapter of Toys for Tots or online at

