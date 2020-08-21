1/
Kenneth M. Fink
1953 - 2020
Kenneth M. Fink January 1, 1953 ~ August 14, 2020 Kenneth M. Fink, 67, of Spruce Creek passed away on August 14, 2020 at the Elmcroft Personal Care Home in State College following a lengthy illness. He was born January 1, 1953 in Tyrone, the son of Clair O. and Mary (Friday) Fink. On June 3, 1971 in Cumberland, Maryland he married Mary E. Myers who survives. In addition to his wife he is survived by son, Jason T. Fink and Betty Jo Houser of Spruce Creek; daughter, Kimberly Gutshall and husband, David of Spruce Creek; grandchildren, Hailey Weyer and Tyler Gutshall; sisters, Roberta Dunkle and husband, Ron, Clara Hostler and husband, Tom, and Carla Bennett and husband, Paul, all of Tyrone. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Clare Mollica. He was a 1970 graduate of Tyrone Area High School. He first worked for Glenn O. Hawbaker and then Oscar DeArmitt Well Drilling, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Blazing Arrow Hook and Ladder Fire Company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time on the family farms. There will be no visitation or services at the request of the deceased. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
1618 Ridge Rd
Warriors Mark, PA 16877
(814) 632-7700
