Kenneth Michael Volz Kenneth Michael Volz passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, surrounded by family at his State College home. Born on October 24, 1955, in Brooklyn, New York, Ken was an Army veteran with the 101st Airborne Division, a father, husband and beloved member of the State College music community. For the past four decades, Ken sang and played guitar and drums at local bars, concerts and venues across the state as both a solo musician and with his band, the Screaming Ducks. He possessed incredible talent, an easy humor, and an unparalleled knowledge of all machines and how to fix them. Ken is survived by his wife, Angie, his son, Kyle, his daughter and son-in-law, Kira Jerzerick and Brandon Johnson, as well as ten siblings and in-laws. His memory lives on through those who knew and loved him, and all who heard him play, and his image is preserved in the Inspiration Mural on Hiester Street in downtown State College. Ken's impact did not go unnoticed and he will be greatly missed. A wake for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, August 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Champs on North Atherton Street. In lieu of flowers, please support your local musicians. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019