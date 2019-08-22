Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Michael Volz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Michael Volz Kenneth Michael Volz passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, surrounded by family at his State College home. Born on October 24, 1955, in Brooklyn, New York, Ken was an Army veteran with the 101st Airborne Division, a father, husband and beloved member of the State College music community. For the past four decades, Ken sang and played guitar and drums at local bars, concerts and venues across the state as both a solo musician and with his band, the Screaming Ducks. He possessed incredible talent, an easy humor, and an unparalleled knowledge of all machines and how to fix them. Ken is survived by his wife, Angie, his son, Kyle, his daughter and son-in-law, Kira Jerzerick and Brandon Johnson, as well as ten siblings and in-laws. His memory lives on through those who knew and loved him, and all who heard him play, and his image is preserved in the Inspiration Mural on Hiester Street in downtown State College. Ken's impact did not go unnoticed and he will be greatly missed. A wake for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, August 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Champs on North Atherton Street. In lieu of flowers, please support your local musicians. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at

Kenneth Michael Volz Kenneth Michael Volz passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, surrounded by family at his State College home. Born on October 24, 1955, in Brooklyn, New York, Ken was an Army veteran with the 101st Airborne Division, a father, husband and beloved member of the State College music community. For the past four decades, Ken sang and played guitar and drums at local bars, concerts and venues across the state as both a solo musician and with his band, the Screaming Ducks. He possessed incredible talent, an easy humor, and an unparalleled knowledge of all machines and how to fix them. Ken is survived by his wife, Angie, his son, Kyle, his daughter and son-in-law, Kira Jerzerick and Brandon Johnson, as well as ten siblings and in-laws. His memory lives on through those who knew and loved him, and all who heard him play, and his image is preserved in the Inspiration Mural on Hiester Street in downtown State College. Ken's impact did not go unnoticed and he will be greatly missed. A wake for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, August 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Champs on North Atherton Street. In lieu of flowers, please support your local musicians. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College entrusted with arrangements. Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close