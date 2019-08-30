Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. Moyer. View Sign Service Information Roupp Funeral Home Inc 8594 Old Turnpike Rd Mifflinburg , PA 17844 (570)-966-2402 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth R. Moyer January 28, 1940 August 28, 2019 Kenneth R. Moyer, 79, of Mifflin burg, formerly of Rebers burg, entered into rest at 10:01 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his home. He was born January 28, 1940, in Rehrers burg, a son of the late Miles E. and Mae (Schleppich) Moyer. On October 20, 1984, in Reading, he married the former Virginia "Ginny" Reifsnyder, who survives. Kenneth was a graduate of Fredericksburg High School. He was employed as a machine operator at Kalas Manufacturing, Denver, Pennsylvania, for many years until he retired in 1987. Kenneth enjoyed hunting, singing, and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife of 34 years, are six sons and four daughters-in-law, Christopher and Amy Moyer, Jonathan and Breezy Moyer, Timothy and Amber Moyer, Andrew and Ashley Moyer, Perry Moyer, and Kevin Moyer; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Lisa and Jay Kauffman, Kristi and Obe Blanc, Susan, Dawn, and Christine; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Edie Moyer; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dan Carpenter; and nine grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Valerie Delooze and Rev. Shirley Cornell, officiating. Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to either the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 288, Aaronsburg, PA 16820 or the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844. Leave your condolences online at

Kenneth R. Moyer January 28, 1940 August 28, 2019 Kenneth R. Moyer, 79, of Mifflin burg, formerly of Rebers burg, entered into rest at 10:01 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his home. He was born January 28, 1940, in Rehrers burg, a son of the late Miles E. and Mae (Schleppich) Moyer. On October 20, 1984, in Reading, he married the former Virginia "Ginny" Reifsnyder, who survives. Kenneth was a graduate of Fredericksburg High School. He was employed as a machine operator at Kalas Manufacturing, Denver, Pennsylvania, for many years until he retired in 1987. Kenneth enjoyed hunting, singing, and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife of 34 years, are six sons and four daughters-in-law, Christopher and Amy Moyer, Jonathan and Breezy Moyer, Timothy and Amber Moyer, Andrew and Ashley Moyer, Perry Moyer, and Kevin Moyer; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Lisa and Jay Kauffman, Kristi and Obe Blanc, Susan, Dawn, and Christine; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Edie Moyer; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dan Carpenter; and nine grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Valerie Delooze and Rev. Shirley Cornell, officiating. Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to either the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 288, Aaronsburg, PA 16820 or the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close