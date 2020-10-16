1/
Kenneth R. Stoltzfoos
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. Stoltzfoos December 29, 1963 ~ October 14, 2020 Kenneth R. Stoltzfoos, 56, of Rebersburg, passed away October 14, 2020 at UPMC, Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport. Born December 29, 1963 in Gap, Kenneth was a son of the late Moses and Barbara (Glick) Stoltzfoos. On November 24, 1992, he married Martha E. Fisher who survives at their home. Also surviving are four daughters, Beth Sheba Zook of Watsontown, Rhoda Sue Stoltzfoos, Dorcas Ruth Stoltzfoos and Esther Faith Stoltzfoos, all of Rebersburg. Also surviving are siblings, Wilmer Stoltzfoos (Sare) of Lykens, John Stoltzfoos (Sadie Mae) of Gap and Katie Beiler (Ben) of Millerstown. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Paul Stoltzfoos and Aaron and Elam Stoltzfoos. Visitation was held all day Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Stoltzfoos home on Fox Gap Road in Rebersburg. The funeral will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:00 am also at the Stoltzfoos home. Kenneth will be laid to rest in the Rebersburg Amish Cemetery in Miles Township. Arrangements by Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral
09:00 AM
the Stoltzfoos home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved