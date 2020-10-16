Kenneth R. Stoltzfoos December 29, 1963 ~ October 14, 2020 Kenneth R. Stoltzfoos, 56, of Rebersburg, passed away October 14, 2020 at UPMC, Susquehanna Hospital in Williamsport. Born December 29, 1963 in Gap, Kenneth was a son of the late Moses and Barbara (Glick) Stoltzfoos. On November 24, 1992, he married Martha E. Fisher who survives at their home. Also surviving are four daughters, Beth Sheba Zook of Watsontown, Rhoda Sue Stoltzfoos, Dorcas Ruth Stoltzfoos and Esther Faith Stoltzfoos, all of Rebersburg. Also surviving are siblings, Wilmer Stoltzfoos (Sare) of Lykens, John Stoltzfoos (Sadie Mae) of Gap and Katie Beiler (Ben) of Millerstown. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Paul Stoltzfoos and Aaron and Elam Stoltzfoos. Visitation was held all day Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Stoltzfoos home on Fox Gap Road in Rebersburg. The funeral will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:00 am also at the Stoltzfoos home. Kenneth will be laid to rest in the Rebersburg Amish Cemetery in Miles Township. Arrangements by Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim.



