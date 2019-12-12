Kevin W. Green February 13, 1954 ~ December 10, 2019 Kevin W. Green, 65, of Reedsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lewistown Geisinger Hospital. Born February 13, 1954, in Bellefonte, to the late George W. Green and Alice (Lutz) Green who survives. In addition to his mother, he is survived by: his wife, Donna L. (Bard) Green, of Reedsville, whom he married in June of 1982; children, Heather Florestan and husband, Antoine, of Lancaster, Melissa Shelly and husband, Ray, of Belleville, and Andrew Green and wife, Bridget, of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Ciara, Riley, Olivia, and Camille; siblings, Rose Hazel and husband, Bob, of Bellefonte, Charles Green, of State College, Gary Green and wife, Lois, of Bellefonte, Sherry Ellenberger and husband, Terry, of Warriors Mark. He was a graduate of State College High School, Class of 1972. Kevin was a member of East Kish Presbyterian Church, and a union steward for teamsters local 8. He was retired from Penn State where he worked in business services. A receiving of friends will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at East Kishacoquillas Presbyterian, 100 Walnut St., Reedsville, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. Pat Roller officiating. Interment will take place at Church Hill cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's name to: East Kishacoquillas Presbyterian Church, 100 Walnut St., Reedsville, PA 17084. Arrangements are under the care of Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Burnham. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 12, 2019