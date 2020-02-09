Kimberly Dawn (Robb) Kuhstos January 6, 1973 - January 27, 2020 Kimberly Dawn (Robb) Kuhstos, 47, of Calvin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Huntingdon. She was born January 6, 1973, in Huntingdon to Donald Robb of McConnellstown and Marcia (Chris) Stringer of State College. She married Tracy Kuhstos in August 2019 who survives at home. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by four children: Taylor Shultz of Lewistown, Curtis Shultz of Mill Creek, Devin Kuhstos of Calvin and Haylee Kuhstos of Calvin. A sister, Kirstin (Jeff) Boquist, of Merrill, Wisconsin, her precious black lab Remington, and a multitude of friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Virginia and Wallace Robb, Richard Johns, and Lois Lightner. Kim was a 1990 graduate of State College Area High School. After graduation, she went on to earn her Associate's degree from South Hills School of Business and Technology (1992) and most recently became a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Huntingdon County Career and Technology Center (2018). She was employed as an LPN at the Broad Top Walk-In Clinic in Huntingdon. Kim was a devoted mother and friend whose caring and compassionate nature was felt by all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was beyond thrilled to soon welcome her first granddaughter. Her smiling face will surely be missed. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1-3pm at Cutright Funeral Home, 313 Fairgrounds Rd, Huntingdon. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kim to Penn Highlands (JC Blair Hospital) 1225 Warm Springs Ave. Huntingdon, PA 16652 or to Centre County PAWS at centrecountypaws.org.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020