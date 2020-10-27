Kirby Antis Falls September 10, 1952-October 22, 2020 Kirby Antis Falls, 68, of Howard, passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of October 22, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born on September 10, 1952, his childhood was filled with a love of animals, being outdoors and a passion for reading. After graduating from Lock Haven HS ('71), he was employed for over 30 years at Champion Parts, Inc. He spent his later years hunting, fishing, and tinkering on many, many projects. Kirby was extremely proud of his two daughters and grandchildren from his first marriage. His oldest daughter, Cheralee Lynn Stover is married to husband Keith and is the mother of two children: Corporal Alexander Stover (USMC) and Isabella Stover. His youngest daughter, Jamie Renee West (SSG Retired US Army) is married to Joseph West II (SSG Retired US Army) and is the mother of two daughters: Jillian and Leyna West. Kirby is also survived by 3 sisters: Jamest Parker, Cheryl Snook and Claudia Falls. Kirby shared with his girls a love of history, the need to be self-sufficient, his secret to the best fried egg sandwiches and an annual tradition of spending hours together searching for mountain laurel in bloom. A humble man, he believed that being grateful for the little things in life made you wealthier than the money in your pocket. Waiting for him in Heaven are his parents, Ralph and Laurabelle Falls, brother Reginald Falls and his second wife, Joy Falls. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 135 Main St., Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com
.